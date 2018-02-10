Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Corrupt elite have looted exchequer, says Shehbaz

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 10, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday alleged that the corrupt elite of the country have looted the exchequer.

“...the corrupt elite have got their loans worth billions of rupees written off by using their influence and positions,” wrote Shehbaz on twitter.

Shehbaz Sharif Twitter

He had earlier presided over a ceremony to distribute interest-free loans among 25,000 families under the Chief Minister’s Self-Employment Scheme — an initiative that claims to have benefited 1.85 million households.

“During six years, loans worth Rs40billion have been distributed among the poor, enabling them to transform their lives,” Shehbaz tweeted.

Shehbaz Sharif Twitter

“The return rate of the loans under CM's Self-Employment Scheme is 99.9%, something that strengthens one's conviction in the bright future of our motherland.”

Shehbaz Sharif Twitter

He further stated that economically empowering families becomes an example for many more and ‘the light continues to spread.’

