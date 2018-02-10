Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Feb 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PM asks nation to reject those involved in ‘horse-trading’ in Senate elections

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 10, 2018

MIANWALI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday asked the masses to reject people who intend to be elected to Senate on tickets “bought by money”.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating a gas plant here, the prime minister slammed political rival Asif Ali Zardari without directly naming him for “horse-trading”.

“How can a person from a party [Pakistan Peoples Party] which has no seats in a provincial assembly be elected to Senate from that province? We have to reject it and the politics of buying conscience,” he said.

Everyone aware of horse-traders in Senate election: Asif

Candidates for Senate election will be announced by tomorrow, says the foreign minister

PM Abbasi said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will crusade against it.

“I have said this we will personally fight those who come in Senate on tickets that are bought. I will present them in the courts of the nation,” he said, adding that is an open secret who is involved in this practice.

Congratulating the people of the city for the gas plant inauguration, the prime minister said such projects only possible if democracy is allowed to evolve in the country.

The gas supply project costs Rs2.3 billion and will provide gas to the people of tehsil Esa Khel and its adjoining areas.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Army inaugurates Zarar Shaheed Trust Hospital in Lahore

Army inaugurates Zarar Shaheed Trust Hospital in Lahore

 Updated 2 hours ago
Consumer safety is top priority, says company after hidden camera found in Faisalabad store

Consumer safety is top priority, says company after hidden camera found in Faisalabad store

 Updated 2 hours ago
Naqeebullah killing: Islamabad sit-in called off after agreement

Naqeebullah killing: Islamabad sit-in called off after agreement

 Updated 3 hours ago
ECP issues notice to Imran, others for violating code of conduct

ECP issues notice to Imran, others for violating code of conduct

 Updated 3 hours ago
Billion tree project completed, planted 1.12bn trees in KP: Imran Khan

Billion tree project completed, planted 1.12bn trees in KP: Imran Khan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Shahzeb murder case: Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to Jinnah hospital

Shahzeb murder case: Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to Jinnah hospital

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Joint framework needed to achieve peace, Iqbal tells US deputy secretary

Joint framework needed to achieve peace, Iqbal tells US deputy secretary

Updated 4 hours ago
Corrupt elite have looted exchequer, says Shehbaz

Corrupt elite have looted exchequer, says Shehbaz

Updated 5 hours ago
Several overseas MQM veterans part ways with MQM-London

Several overseas MQM veterans part ways with MQM-London

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM