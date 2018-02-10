PM asks nation to reject those involved in ‘horse-trading’ in Senate elections

MIANWALI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday asked the masses to reject people who intend to be elected to Senate on tickets “bought by money”.



Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating a gas plant here, the prime minister slammed political rival Asif Ali Zardari without directly naming him for “horse-trading”.

“How can a person from a party [Pakistan Peoples Party] which has no seats in a provincial assembly be elected to Senate from that province? We have to reject it and the politics of buying conscience,” he said.

PM Abbasi said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will crusade against it.

“I have said this we will personally fight those who come in Senate on tickets that are bought. I will present them in the courts of the nation,” he said, adding that is an open secret who is involved in this practice.

Congratulating the people of the city for the gas plant inauguration, the prime minister said such projects only possible if democracy is allowed to evolve in the country.

The gas supply project costs Rs2.3 billion and will provide gas to the people of tehsil Esa Khel and its adjoining areas.