Army inaugurates Zarar Shaheed Trust Hospital in Lahore

LAHORE: Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz, Commander 4 Corps, inaugurated on Saturday a hospital built in memory of Naval officer Lieutenant Zarar Ahmed bin Mansoor who embraced martyrdom in a plane crash in 1999, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The foundation of the Zarar Shaheed Trust Hospital, located on the main Barki road, was laid in 2002 by the martyred lieutenant’s parents.

The memorial hospital is built by the officer’s family with state-of-the-art facilities for general surgery, gynecology, childcare and eye care treatments, the statement said.

The hospital also houses radiology and laboratory departments.