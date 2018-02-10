Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Feb 10 2018
By
Web Desk

Army inaugurates Zarar Shaheed Trust Hospital in Lahore

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 10, 2018

The foundation of the Zarar Shaheed Trust Hospital, located on the main Barki road, was laid in 2002 by the martyred lieutenant’s parents

LAHORE: Lieutenant General Aamer Riaz, Commander 4 Corps, inaugurated on Saturday a hospital built in memory of Naval officer Lieutenant Zarar Ahmed bin Mansoor who embraced martyrdom in a plane crash in 1999, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The foundation of the Zarar Shaheed Trust Hospital, located on the main Barki road, was laid in 2002 by the martyred lieutenant’s parents.

The memorial hospital is built by the officer’s family with state-of-the-art facilities for general surgery, gynecology, childcare and eye care treatments, the statement said.

The hospital also houses radiology and laboratory departments.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan rubbishes Indian allegations of IoK army camp attack

Pakistan rubbishes Indian allegations of IoK army camp attack

 Updated an hour ago
Imran invites Nisar to join PTI fold

Imran invites Nisar to join PTI fold

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sattar hits back at Bahadurabad faction, 'dissolves' MQM-P Rabita Committee

Sattar hits back at Bahadurabad faction, 'dissolves' MQM-P Rabita Committee

 Updated 19 minutes ago
MQM-Pakistan Rabita Committee removes Farooq Sattar as party convener

MQM-Pakistan Rabita Committee removes Farooq Sattar as party convener

Updated 3 hours ago
Three civilians injured in Indian firing across LoC

Three civilians injured in Indian firing across LoC

 Updated 7 hours ago
Condolences pour in following demise of Asma Jahangir

Condolences pour in following demise of Asma Jahangir

Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Human rights icon Asma Jahangir passes away in Lahore

Human rights icon Asma Jahangir passes away in Lahore

Updated 5 hours ago
CJP takes suo motu notice of police encounters in Punjab

CJP takes suo motu notice of police encounters in Punjab

 Updated 11 hours ago
Barricades will be removed before deadline, assures Punjab law minister

Barricades will be removed before deadline, assures Punjab law minister

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM