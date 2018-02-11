Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 11 2018
Five killed as bus falls into gorge in Mastung

Sunday Feb 11, 2018

QUETTA: Five passengers were killed and 15 others injured when a bus en route to Karachi from Quetta plunged into a gorge late Saturday night near Luck Pass in Mastung District of Balochistan.

According to Levies officials, the accident occurred when the driver of the vehicle lost control of the steering as the road had turned slippery due to the rain.

The accident left many passengers stuck inside the bus. They were pulled out with the help of a crane which was called after Levies and rescue officials reached the site.

The injured and bodies of the deceased were shifted to Quetta Civil Hospital and Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Hospital.

At least 14 dead, scores injured in road accident in Mastung

Five of the injured are in critical condition and are being treated in the hospital's trauma centre

Prior to this, a major accident in Mastung occurred in October 2017, in which 14 people had died and 30 were injured.

According to the local administration, the passenger bus was en route to Sibbi from Quetta when it collided with a van. 

The van's passengers were mostly young men on their way to a picnic, officials had said.

