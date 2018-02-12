Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 12 2018
Ashraf Khan

Upper floor of Pakistan Stock Exchange catches fire

Ashraf Khan

Monday Feb 12, 2018

KARACHI: An upper floor of the Pakistan Stock Exchange caught fire on Monday afternoon. 

At least two fire tenders were dispatched to the site of the incident to bring the blaze under control. 

As a precautionary measure, the staff of the building was evacuated and firefighters entered the premises to douse the flames. 

Reports suggest that an electrical short-circuit could be the cause of the fire. Emergency services, including ambulances, reached the area after the fire broke out. 

Offices are situated on the eighth and seventh floor, while trading is done on the ground floor of the building. 

Trading was suspended after the incident. 



