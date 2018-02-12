Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Feb 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PPP’s Saeed Ghani calls Kamran Tessori ‘suicide bomber’

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Feb 12, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party leader Saeed Ghani called on Monday former party member and Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan’s new member Kamran Tessori a 'suicide bomber', adding that wherever Tessori goes, destruction follows.

Following the infighting in the MQM, the PPP leader also commented on the situation and said that MQM members have initiated infighting as they do not trust each another.

He said that the MQM members are making ground so that they can put the blame on others later on for the chaos in their party.

While defending the statement of other PPP leaders, Saeed Ghani said that being a political party the PPP will take benefit from the situation.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah earlier said that keeping in view the current situation, the PPP will have its candidates contest from every constituency.

While commenting on the MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar, Murad said that if he showed interest to join the PPP then the final decision will be taken by the party leadership.

The latest episode of infighting between two factions of the party started over the issue of distribution of party tickets for next month's Senate elections, with one group opposing Sattar's nomination of relative newcomer Kamran Tessori over seasoned party leader.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Police charges man accused of child sexual abuse in Okara

Police charges man accused of child sexual abuse in Okara

 Updated 21 minutes ago
Shahzeb murder: CJP takes notice of Shahrukh Jatoi’s transfer to hospital

Shahzeb murder: CJP takes notice of Shahrukh Jatoi’s transfer to hospital

 Updated 23 minutes ago
Blind dolphin dies in Sukkur canal

Blind dolphin dies in Sukkur canal

Updated 46 minutes ago
MQM MNA Salman Mujahid accused of sexual assault, blackmailing woman

MQM MNA Salman Mujahid accused of sexual assault, blackmailing woman

 Updated an hour ago
Path to regional peace and stability passes through Afghanistan: COAS

Path to regional peace and stability passes through Afghanistan: COAS

 Updated 2 hours ago
PTI forms fact-finding committee after shock Lodhran defeat

PTI forms fact-finding committee after shock Lodhran defeat

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
KP Ehtesab Commission in crisis with multiple posts vacant

KP Ehtesab Commission in crisis with multiple posts vacant

Updated 3 hours ago
Kasur video scandal: ATC awards life sentences to three accused

Kasur video scandal: ATC awards life sentences to three accused

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sixteen more victims emerge in Hafizabad spinal fluid scandal

Sixteen more victims emerge in Hafizabad spinal fluid scandal

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM