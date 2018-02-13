Interior ministry places ban on terror outfit Jundullah

Law enforcement agencies have frequently arrested terrorists belonging to Jundullah operating in Pakistan. Photo: Reuters file

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry on Tuesday placed a ban on terrorist outfit Jundullah.

A group associated with the banned outfit, Al-Harmain Foundation, was also banned on charges of collecting funds, pursuant to resolution 1267 (1999) of the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC).



A notification, issued by the ministry on January 31, states that the organisation is acting in a manner that "may be concerned in terrorism".



A notification issued by the Ministry of Interior on January 31, 2018, placed a ban on terrorist organisation Jundullah. Photo: Geo News

"Now, whereas, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 11B of the Anti Terrorism Act, 1997 (XXVII of 1997), as amended, the Federal Government hereby places Jundullah Organization as proscribed organisation, further extendable, for the purpose of this Act and list the said Organization in the First Schedule to the said Act," states the notification.

The Gazette of Pakistan added the organisation to the list of banned organisations.

While talking to this correspondent, an interior ministry official said, “We are taking strict actions against the militant organizations working in the country, to fulfil our international obligations.”



Jundullah, a splinter group of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in 2014 announced to pledge its support to Daesh.