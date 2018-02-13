Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Tuesday Feb 13 2018
By
REUTERS

Japan short track skater sent home from Olympics for failed test

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Feb 13, 2018

Kei Saito of Japan trains during Short Track Speed Skating practice ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games/File photo

PYEONGCHANG: Japanese short track speed skater Kei Saito failed an out-of-competition doping test on the day of his arrival in Pyeongchang and has been expelled from the Winter Olympics, Japan team officials said on Tuesday.

Saito, a reserve athlete who had not yet competed in South Korea, was provisionally suspended after testing positive for masking agent acetalozamide and a final ruling would be issued after the Games, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said.

Masking agents are often used to cover up banned performance-enhancing substances.

This is the first doping case during the testing period of the Olympics in South Korea and comes as Tokyo prepares to host the Summer Games in 2020.Team Japan officials said Saito was tested hours after arriving in the athletes´ village on Feb 4.The athlete said he was stunned by the finding.

"I am shocked by this as I have never tried to commit doping," Saito said in a statement.

"I have been trained in anti-doping. I have never taken a steroid so there is no need for me to mask something, and I never had to drop weight by using this medicine.

"So I have no motivation to use this. I want to prove my innocence but I do not want to burden my team so I accepted this decision," he said.

Team chief Yasuo Saito said the athlete had also been tested at a training camp on Jan. 29 on the order of the International Skating Union (ISU) and his test was negative.

"We respect the athlete and his will and intentions, and in conjunction with the Japanese skating federation we will continue to look into this matter with all our means," he added.

The team chief said it was "inexplicable" how the athlete could have tested positive but in order not to burden his team mates he agreed with the International Olympic Committee proposal to have him removed from the Games.

He added that while the suspension was only provisional it was better for the athlete to leave as there was no time to clear his name.

"There was no opportunity to prove his innocence during the Olympic Games. It was a difficult decision, one he did not want to take, but he accepted to leave the Olympic village so as not to cause problems for his fellow team members," the team chief said.

Doping cases are rare among Japanese athletes and this is the first for the country at a Winter Olympics.

Last month, however, sprint canoeist Yasuhiro Suzuki admitted to spiking a rival´s drink with an anabolic steroid to scuttle his Olympic dream, and was banned for eight years.

He now faces a lifetime ban from the Japan canoe federation.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

New Zealand beat England by 12 runs in T20 tri-series

New Zealand beat England by 12 runs in T20 tri-series

 Updated 4 hours ago
Lahore Qalandars pay their respects at Data Darbar

Lahore Qalandars pay their respects at Data Darbar

Updated 6 hours ago
Sharapova crashes out in Qatar Open first round

Sharapova crashes out in Qatar Open first round

 Updated 10 hours ago
Steve Smith wins his second Allan Border Medal

Steve Smith wins his second Allan Border Medal

 Updated 10 hours ago
Imran Tahir faces racial abuse during ODI against India

Imran Tahir faces racial abuse during ODI against India

Updated yesterday
Gladiators owner announces Rs0.5 million cash prize for Karachi Whites

Gladiators owner announces Rs0.5 million cash prize for Karachi Whites

Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Harry Kane can prove European pedigree at Juventus

Harry Kane can prove European pedigree at Juventus

 Updated yesterday
Liverpool's Salah - the idol of his Egyptian village

Liverpool's Salah - the idol of his Egyptian village

 Updated yesterday
Canada wins Team Gold at Olympic figure skating, Russians bag silver

Canada wins Team Gold at Olympic figure skating, Russians bag silver

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM