Tuesday Feb 13 2018
GEO NEWS

Six dead, scores injured in road accident in Wazirabad

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Feb 13, 2018

A bus and wagon collided due to over-speeding, according to reports 

GUJRANWALA: At least six people were killed and 20 others injured when a passenger bus and van collided in Wazirabad, Gujranwala on Tuesday, Geo News reported.

According to police sources, a Lahore-bound bus hit the van near a roundabout in Wazirabad Tehseel, killing six people including driver of the van, on the spot. 

Rescue 1122 ambulances shifted the dead and injured to Tehseel Headquarters Hospital Wazirabad and District Headquarters Hospital Gujranwala. Eight of the injured were given medical treatment on the spot. 

The ill-fated van was Rawalpindi-bound. 

The accident happened due to over-speeding, sources said. 

