Two held for placing hidden cams in Faisalabad store sent on remand

FAISALABAD: A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) court handed over two men, suspected of placing hidden cameras inside changing room of a women's clothing store in Faisalabad, to the police on a one-day physical remand.



Police apprehended the two employees of the store in Faisalabad's Peoples Colony area, following the discovery of hidden cams from the store's changing room last week. A case was subsequently lodged against the owner of the store, two managers, and a sweeper.

The suspects were presented before a local court on Tuesday, wherein police requested Judicial Magistrate Shahid Sarfaraz to transfer the case to the Federal Investigation Agency's Cybercrime Wing.

At this the court referred the case to an FIA court, which handed over the suspects to police on one-day physical remand.

In his statement on the occasion, the suspect, Rizwan, alleged sweeper Fayyaz of placing the mobile phone in a cardboard box inside the fitting room.

Fayyaz, however, kept budging from his stance. At first, he said that he did not film, but later admitted to hiding cellular phone for the sake of charging.

Moreover, police have yet to arrest the other two men nominated in the case — owner of the store and another manager.



