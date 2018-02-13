Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 13 2018
By
HAHammad Ahmad

Two held for placing hidden cams in Faisalabad store sent on remand

By
HAHammad Ahmad

Tuesday Feb 13, 2018

FAISALABAD: A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) court handed over two men, suspected of placing hidden cameras inside changing room of a women's clothing store in Faisalabad, to the police on a one-day physical remand.

Police apprehended the two employees of the store in Faisalabad's Peoples Colony area, following the discovery of hidden cams from the store's changing room last week. A case was subsequently lodged against the owner of the store, two managers, and a sweeper.

The suspects were presented before a local court on Tuesday, wherein police requested Judicial Magistrate Shahid Sarfaraz to transfer the case to the Federal Investigation Agency's Cybercrime Wing.

Inspection team formed after hidden camera found in Faisalabad clothing store

Two employees have been arrested, while the owner and another employee remain at large

At this the court referred the case to an FIA court, which handed over the suspects to police on one-day physical remand.

In his statement on the occasion, the suspect, Rizwan, alleged sweeper Fayyaz of placing the mobile phone in a cardboard box inside the fitting room.

Fayyaz, however, kept budging from his stance. At first, he said that he did not film, but later admitted to hiding cellular phone for the sake of charging.

Moreover, police have yet to arrest the other two men nominated in the case — owner of the store and another manager.


Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

War of words continue between Nisar, PML-N leaders

War of words continue between Nisar, PML-N leaders

Updated 2 hours ago
Was offered Rs10mn by Hajj tour operator, says Shah

Was offered Rs10mn by Hajj tour operator, says Shah

 Updated 2 hours ago
Malir jail staff, inmates sway to beats of drum in marriage ceremony

Malir jail staff, inmates sway to beats of drum in marriage ceremony

 Updated an hour ago
FBR lists 400 Pakistanis with investments in UAE real estate: sources

FBR lists 400 Pakistanis with investments in UAE real estate: sources

 Updated 3 hours ago
KKF’s Kaif-ul-Wara admits to money laundering for MQM: FIA sources

KKF’s Kaif-ul-Wara admits to money laundering for MQM: FIA sources

 Updated 3 hours ago
Exercise Aff’aa Al Sahil: First phase concludes in Pak-Saudi special operations drill

Exercise Aff’aa Al Sahil: First phase concludes in Pak-Saudi special operations drill

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Eight more suspected victims come forward in Hafizabad spinal fluid case

Eight more suspected victims come forward in Hafizabad spinal fluid case

Updated 4 hours ago
Salman Mujahid sexual exploitation case: Accuser denies taking Rs4 million

Salman Mujahid sexual exploitation case: Accuser denies taking Rs4 million

 Updated 3 hours ago
After NAB ECL request against Nawaz, Shah says law should be equal for all

After NAB ECL request against Nawaz, Shah says law should be equal for all

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM