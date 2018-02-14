Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 14 2018
By
Qamber Zaidi

SC reserves decision on Article 62 disqualification duration case

By
Qamber Zaidi

Wednesday Feb 14, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court reserved on Wednesday its decision in the case to determine the time period that elected lawmakers will remain disqualified for.

A five-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing several petitions to determine the time-period a lawmaker would remain disqualified for after being de-seated in violation of Article 62(1)(f) and other election laws.

Appearing in court today, Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali argued the that in some instances, the stigma of disqualification of lawmakers continues even after their death. He said further that the declaration of disqualification by the court cannot end on its own, adding that Parliament should be left to decide the duration of a lawmaker's disqualification. 

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that the relevant forum and court can remove the stain of disqualification, adding that until then, the disqualification will continue. 

Moreover, the court observed that the disqualification will continue for as long as the declaration [signed by electoral candidates declaring them honest] holds, adding that the 18th Amendment, passed in 2010, did not determine a time period for disqualification. 

In his remarks, the chief justice observed that if a time period for disqualification has not been established, it will last for life. 

SC fines attorney general Rs20,000 over no-show in Article 62 case hearing

Five-member larger bench is hearing several petitions to determine time-period of disqualification under Article 62 (1)(f) and other election laws

Hearing the case on Monday, the chief justice had expressed displeasure at the AG's absence, who had been summoned to appear, and fined him Rs20,000.

At an earlier hearing on February 8, Chief Justice Nisar had acknowledged the ambiguity of Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

During the hearing, noted lawyer and human rights advocate, Asma Jahangir, who passed away on February 11, had appeared before the bench and represented Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf's disqualified lawmaker Rai Hasan Nawaz.

Asma had pleaded that Articles 62 and 63 are joined and should be considered one.

All political parties retained Article 62(1)(f) after 18th Amendment: CJP

A five-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, is hearing the case to determine the disqualification duration of elected officials

The chief justice then observed how an ambiguous article can be defined, if one considers Article 62(1)(f) unclear. Later, the chief justice accepted that the specific clause is ambiguous, and remarked that "it will be a difficult task to define it".

Asma also argued before the bench that the maximum period of disqualification should be five years according to Article 62.

Chief Justice Nisar remarked that it is possible they decide minimum and maximum sentences, adding that in such an instance the court would decide the sentence case-to-case.

At an earlier hearing, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed had observed that when the court disqualifies a person under Article 62, it is a declaration by the court, not a sentence.

Disqualification duration case: Article 62(1)(f) ambiguous, observes SC

Several disqualified lawmakers have petitioned apex court to determine time-period of disqualification under the specific clause

'Sadiq and Ameen'

Article 62(1)(f) reads: "A person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) unless-...he is sagacious, righteous and non-profligate, honest and ameen, there being no declaration to the contrary by a court of law."

The judgment would have consequences for disqualified lawmakers, especially Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. 

On December 15, last year, the Supreme Court had disqualified Tareen for failing to declare an offshore company and a foreign property in his election nomination papers.

Similarly, then-prime minister Nawaz was disqualified by thge Supreme Court on July 28, 2017 for concealing in his nomination papers the receivable income from his son's company in UAE. 

Disqualification should last till next election: Nawaz

On Feb 6, Nawaz had informed the court that he would not be partaking in the proceedings after the bench had issued him notices. 

Disqualification duration case: Nawaz not to partake in proceedings

Reply states, to take part in election process is a fundamental right and therefore no perpetual disqualification can be imposed on someone

Nawaz maintained that in his understanding "to take part in election process is a fundamental right and therefore no perpetual disqualification can be imposed on someone by interpreting Article 62 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

He further added that "a time limit could have been provided by the Parliament but since it has not been done so, the issue of qualification under Article 62 is confined only to the election in question."

"I being a strong proponent of democracy believe that it is the right of people of Pakistan to participate in the process of election and to reject or elect candidate(s) of their choice. They enjoy an inalienable right to elect their representatives through a true democratic process and not be given the list of selective people through the process of elimination."

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

War of words continue between Nisar, PML-N leaders

War of words continue between Nisar, PML-N leaders

Updated 2 hours ago
Was offered Rs10mn by Hajj tour operator, says Shah

Was offered Rs10mn by Hajj tour operator, says Shah

 Updated 2 hours ago
Malir jail staff, inmates sway to beats of drum in marriage ceremony

Malir jail staff, inmates sway to beats of drum in marriage ceremony

 Updated an hour ago
FBR lists 400 Pakistanis with investments in UAE real estate: sources

FBR lists 400 Pakistanis with investments in UAE real estate: sources

 Updated 3 hours ago
KKF’s Kaif-ul-Wara admits to money laundering for MQM: FIA sources

KKF’s Kaif-ul-Wara admits to money laundering for MQM: FIA sources

 Updated 3 hours ago
Exercise Aff’aa Al Sahil: First phase concludes in Pak-Saudi special operations drill

Exercise Aff’aa Al Sahil: First phase concludes in Pak-Saudi special operations drill

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Eight more suspected victims come forward in Hafizabad spinal fluid case

Eight more suspected victims come forward in Hafizabad spinal fluid case

Updated 4 hours ago
Salman Mujahid sexual exploitation case: Accuser denies taking Rs4 million

Salman Mujahid sexual exploitation case: Accuser denies taking Rs4 million

 Updated 3 hours ago
After NAB ECL request against Nawaz, Shah says law should be equal for all

After NAB ECL request against Nawaz, Shah says law should be equal for all

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM