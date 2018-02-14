Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 14 2018
GEO NEWS

Roads around Murree re-open after heavy snow

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Feb 14, 2018

Vehicles covered in snow in Murree. Photo: INP

Roads leading to Murree have been re-opened after days of heavy snowfall forced their closure, stranding tourists and cutting off food and water supplies to the more remote areas.

The road from Abbottabad to Nathiagali has also been re-opened after two days of persistent snow and rain crippled life in the northern areas of the country.

However, the Shahrah-e-Kaghan remains closed from Rajwal onwards due to snow and landsliding in the mountains.

Electricity supply and mobile communication in the northern areas continue to be disrupted owing to the bad weather conditions.

In pictures: Snow envelopes northern Pakistan

Roads blocked, electricity suspended but tourists went to snow-capped mountains to enjoy the weather

At least 800 vehicles were reported stranded in the northern areas of Pakistan earlier this week as a renewed wave of cold gripped the region. 

Stranded tourists, including women and children, had appealed to the authorities to provide urgent rescue service, to which the Punjab Chief Minister had promptly responded by ordering the commissioner, regional police officer, chief traffic police officer to reach the affected areas and commence rescue operations.

CM Shehbaz had also instructed officials to request for the army's assistance if required.

Weather forecast

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country over the next 24 hours. Rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at a few places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Over the past 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) associated with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Punjab, upper Islamabad and Kashmir, and at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tuesday’s lowest minimum temperatures were recorded at Skardu, Parachinar -06°C, Ziarat -05°C, Malamjabba, Murree -04°C, Kalat, Drosh, Astore -03°C.

