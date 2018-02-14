Peshawar Zalmi launch new kit at glittering ceremony

The 'Yellow Storm'

Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi launched their new kit amid glitz and glamour in Lahore on Tuesday.

The team’s new kit for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) third edition was unveiled in a grand style at a ceremony attended by Zalmi players, management and young cancer patients of Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi, PCB chairman Najam Sethi, former PCB chief Shahryar Khan and Zalmi president ‘Asian Bradman’ Zaheer Abbas were also present at the launch.

In his speech, Javed Afridi welcomed and thanked all the players and guests present on the occasion, and said PSL has always brought smiles on the faces of the Pakistani nation.

Najam Sethi, in his speech, praised the franchise’s efforts in reviving international cricket in the country.

Actors Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi were named as Zalmi ambassadors for the upcoming tournament.

The franchise also revealed its latest anthem ‘Hum Zalmi’, performed by Call Band.







