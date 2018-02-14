Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 14 2018
By
Ashraf Khan

FBR lists 400 Pakistanis with investments in UAE real estate: sources

By
Ashraf Khan

Wednesday Feb 14, 2018

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has listed 400 Pakistanis who own real estate in UAE, sources told Geo News Wednesday, after the revenue minister announced an investigation into the matter.

Geo News broke the story on February 6, 2018, in which it reported that the Pakistani individuals have bought luxury residential villas, flats, and estates in 12 renowned localities in the Emirati capital.

The majority of these individuals have not mentioned these properties in their annual returns and were said to be moving their assets out of the country to avoid being caught in the event of a serious crackdown in Pakistan on this unaccounted for money.

Over 7,000 Pakistanis illegally purchased properties worth Rs1.1 trillion in Dubai

SBP, FBR admit blatant violation of law; FIA says not a single Pakistani disclosed their foreign investments or properties with it since 1990

Revenue Minister Haroon Akhtar announced investigations into the matter after it was brought to light by Geo News.

According to FBR sources, around 100 investors named in the FBR list belong to Karachi, while the rest are from other parts of the country.

These investors include both filers and non-filers, who have been served notices to explain means of their respective investments, sources said. The non-filers named in the list have also been asked to file tax returns for the last 5 years.

Sources said that these individuals would be asked to submit an affidavit if they deny having made the investments.

The information, however, would be shared with Dubai government, sources added.

It is pertinent to note here that Pakistan and Dubai have signed a double taxation treaty, which bounds investments in Dubai to be shown in the wealth tax statements in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Spinal fluid extraction: Three more cases filed against accused

Spinal fluid extraction: Three more cases filed against accused

Updated 57 minutes ago
Defence, prosecution to conclude arguments in Zainab murder case today

Defence, prosecution to conclude arguments in Zainab murder case today

Updated an hour ago
Charges of rape, abduction leveled against MQM MNA Salman Mujahid

Charges of rape, abduction leveled against MQM MNA Salman Mujahid

 Updated an hour ago
Dharna violence: Imran files acquittal, appearance exemption requests in ATC

Dharna violence: Imran files acquittal, appearance exemption requests in ATC

Updated an hour ago
Accountability court to resume hearing corruption case against Nawaz, family shortly

Accountability court to resume hearing corruption case against Nawaz, family shortly

Updated 3 hours ago
Ismail blames India for US motion to put Pakistan on FATF watchlist

Ismail blames India for US motion to put Pakistan on FATF watchlist

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Placing Nawaz on ECL test for PM Abbasi: Imran Khan

Placing Nawaz on ECL test for PM Abbasi: Imran Khan

 Updated 12 hours ago
Ties with Russia strengthened under current government, says Dastgir

Ties with Russia strengthened under current government, says Dastgir

 Updated 12 hours ago
US must stop scapegoating Pakistan for its failures in Afghanistan, says Aizaz Chaudhry

US must stop scapegoating Pakistan for its failures in Afghanistan, says Aizaz Chaudhry

Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM