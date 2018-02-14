Karachi police bust gang selling drugs in educational institutes

KARACHI: Police have nabbed three people, including a woman, for delivering drugs to various houses and educational institutes, mostly in the posh areas of the metropolis.



SHO Aurangzeb Khattak said Darakhshan police were carrying out routine checking when the drug peddlers’ car was stopped. Upon checking, ice and hashish, wrapped in small packets, were recovered from the car.

The drugs were supplied to various locations in the Clifton and Defence areas, police said.

Police have registered an FIR against the three, namely Mehwish alias Sonia, Usman Shakil and Saad Rafique.

According to police, initial investigation revealed that Mehwish had access to various schools and universities in posh areas, where she would visit on different pretexts and sell drugs to students.

The suspect also used to supply drugs to houses in posh areas and sold crystal, hashish, heroin and other drugs to their clients, police added.

Moreover, sources told Geo News the gang used to conduct business mostly through the phone or internet. The drugs were sometimes delivered to people in cafes too.

To avoid being stopped at police pickets, Usman Shakil would drive the car and Mehwish would normally sit next to the driving seat masquerading as a couple.

The suspects will be presented in court tomorrow, police said, adding that raids for nabbing their accomplices are also being conducted.