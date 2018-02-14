Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 14 2018
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Karachi police bust gang selling drugs in educational institutes

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Wednesday Feb 14, 2018

KARACHI: Police have nabbed three people, including a woman, for delivering drugs to various houses and educational institutes, mostly in the posh areas of the metropolis.

SHO Aurangzeb Khattak said Darakhshan police were carrying out routine checking when the drug peddlers’ car was stopped. Upon checking, ice and hashish, wrapped in small packets, were recovered from the car.

The drugs were supplied to various locations in the Clifton and Defence areas, police said.

Menace of drug use in Pakistan's educational institutions

Sindh government decided to conduct blood screening of all students once a year

Police have registered an FIR against the three, namely Mehwish alias Sonia, Usman Shakil and Saad Rafique.

According to police, initial investigation revealed that Mehwish had access to various schools and universities in posh areas, where she would visit on different pretexts and sell drugs to students.

The suspect also used to supply drugs to houses in posh areas and sold crystal, hashish, heroin and other drugs to their clients, police added.

Moreover, sources told Geo News the gang used to conduct business mostly through the phone or internet. The drugs were sometimes delivered to people in cafes too.

Increase in drug addiction witnessed in Punjab's educational institutions

Around 60pc of students in class 9 and 10 are smokers, says anti-narcotics consultant

To avoid being stopped at police pickets, Usman Shakil would drive the car and Mehwish would normally sit next to the driving seat masquerading as a couple.

The suspects will be presented in court tomorrow, police said, adding that raids for nabbing their accomplices are also being conducted.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Spinal fluid extraction: Three more cases filed against accused

Spinal fluid extraction: Three more cases filed against accused

Updated 56 minutes ago
Defence, prosecution to conclude arguments in Zainab murder case today

Defence, prosecution to conclude arguments in Zainab murder case today

Updated an hour ago
Charges of rape, abduction leveled against MQM MNA Salman Mujahid

Charges of rape, abduction leveled against MQM MNA Salman Mujahid

 Updated an hour ago
Dharna violence: Imran files acquittal, appearance exemption requests in ATC

Dharna violence: Imran files acquittal, appearance exemption requests in ATC

Updated an hour ago
Accountability court to resume hearing corruption case against Nawaz, family shortly

Accountability court to resume hearing corruption case against Nawaz, family shortly

Updated 3 hours ago
Ismail blames India for US motion to put Pakistan on FATF watchlist

Ismail blames India for US motion to put Pakistan on FATF watchlist

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Placing Nawaz on ECL test for PM Abbasi: Imran Khan

Placing Nawaz on ECL test for PM Abbasi: Imran Khan

 Updated 12 hours ago
Ties with Russia strengthened under current government, says Dastgir

Ties with Russia strengthened under current government, says Dastgir

 Updated 12 hours ago
US must stop scapegoating Pakistan for its failures in Afghanistan, says Aizaz Chaudhry

US must stop scapegoating Pakistan for its failures in Afghanistan, says Aizaz Chaudhry

Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM