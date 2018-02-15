Ismail blames India for US motion to put Pakistan on FATF watchlist

KARACHI: Advisor to PM on Finance Miftah Ismail Wednesday said the United States' motion to place Pakistan on a global terrorist-financing watchlist is "inspired by India."



Speaking on Geo News' show 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath', Ismail said they are in talks with 25, 30 countries and many of these countries have appreciated Pakistan's steps.

"We have been working and telling the world our stance. The reason for which they want to put us on watchlist...we have ended that very reason."

He said there is positive feedback from officials and states they have been talking to and it appears that Pakistan will not be put on the watchlist.

Responding to a question about the motion being focused on Hafiz Saeed and India's allegations, the PM's advisor said the process has become "India-inspired, India-centric" and that an international organisation like FATF is doing so because of conspiracies of one country.

He, however, said that there were loopholes in their laws. "As far as these technical issues or the legal loopholes are concerned, we are ready to talk to them (FATF), if it would be on technical level and not political."

Ismail called it "injustice" to single out an individual or organisation.

"When we feel that the whole process is India-inspired and they have only been singling out one organisation or one individual, then this is injustice."

He said that Pakistan has fulfilled its international commitments and obligations under the UN charter.

"We have fulfilled our obligations and expect the world fraternity to understand that Pakistan is meeting its reasonable expectations," the PM's advisor said.

"After all this, what India wants is mischief," he concluded.