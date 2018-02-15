Pakistan has concerns over new FATF mechanism: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has serious concerns regarding the United States’ motion to place the country on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) watchlist, the Foreign Office said on Thursday.



During his weekly media briefing here, FO spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said the FATF is an international body that sets standards relating to combating of money laundering and terrorist financing.

“Such motions are aimed at hampering the economic growth of Pakistan,” he said.

The spokesperson stressed that Pakistan remains committed to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and the ongoing terrorist-combating operations by the Pakistan military are proof of the country’s commitment towards combating this menace.

On India’s allegations against Pakistan, Dr Faisal said Pakistan strongly rejects the allegations of certain Indian police and defense officials and media insinuations in connection with the reported attack on Sunjwan camp in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Replying to another query, he said Pakistan and India face a fundamental dispute regarding the Kashmir issue, and other problems cannot be solved between the two countries unless a political settlement of the Kashmir issue materialises.

“A particular segment in the Indian media [has] clear intention to malign Pakistan and whip up public frenzy; we hope the world community would take due cognisance of India's smear campaign against Pakistan and the deliberate creation of war hysteria,” he added.

The spokesperson said India’s rapidly growing nuclear programme poses threat to regional peace and stability and negates India’s own claims of disarmament policy.

He said Pakistan is never apologetic regarding its foreign policy and is fully committed and capable of defending itself against any act of aggression.

He said Pakistan does not support any move by foreign states to interfere in the internal affairs of Maldives and influence its upcoming elections.

“Non-interference in the domestic affairs of other countries has always been the key principle of our foreign policy”, he said.

The spokesperson also offered condolences on the behalf of people and the Government of Pakistan over the tragic crash of a Russian passenger aircraft, which resulted in the loss of 71 lives.