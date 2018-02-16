Taimur Ali Khan sticking his tongue out at paparazzi will make your day

Taimur Ali Khan is an internet sensation, and why shouldn't he be?

Little Taimur Ali Khan has become an internet sensation, and is that even surprising? It’s hard to resist gushing over his cuteness whenever his photos surface online.

In his latest cuteness dose, the baby boy of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan stuck out his tongue at the paparazzi snapping his photos on his day out. And he looked adorable, as always.

Photo: India.com

The toddler was wearing a bright yellow shirt and blue denims.

Photo: India.com

And, as always, the media couldn't resist clicking his photos.

Photo: India.com

The one-year-old, however, isn't shy at all.

Photo: India.com

In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan shared that he understands why media is obsessed with his son. “Taimur is rather delectable, so I don’t blame anyone. It’s a price he has to pay for it,” the actor said.



Kareena, too, echoed Saif’s sentiments and said, “My son is the gorgeous man on this side of the equator, in India technically.”