Meryl Streep's ex Don Gummer weighs in on Martin Short romance

Meryl Streep’s ex-husband Don Gummer is aware of her budding relationship with friend and co-star Martin Short, but he is reportedly not conflicted over it.

The sculptor and The Devil Wears Prada star separated in 2017 and Streep moved on with Short around 2024.

Gummer’s perspective however has transformed in the long time since it had been a while that they “stopped being a couple,” an insider told Daily Mail.

Speaking about the exes who stayed together for 45 years and share four children, the source noted “If this relationship with Martin had started immediately after the split, it’s something [Gummer] probably never would have gotten over,” adding that this “would have hit [him] hard.”

Gummer reportedly feels like “enough time has passed now that he’s genuinely at peace with it” — and has “come to terms with the end of his marriage.”

Streep and the artist reached the breaking point of their relationship with “mutual respect” and it did not happen overnight, clarified the insider.

Gunner and the Only Murders in the Building actress kept their split private for years, confirming it only in 2023.

In 2024, Short and Streep sparked romance rumours, even though they kept insisting over a friendship and nothing more.

However, multiple date nights and private outings later their relationship was confirmed but never outright by the stars.