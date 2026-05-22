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Kathy Griffin hospitalization: New update unveiled

Kathy Griffin announced in August 2021 she had stage 1 lung cancer
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 22, 2026

Kathy Griffin hospitalization: New update unveiled

Kathy Griffin opened up about a recent health scare.

The 65-year-old comedian took to Instagram Thursday that she was hospitalized overnight after experiencing complications from a colonoscopy.

“Well, the sound got screwed up, but I made this video for you guys because I’m TMI anyway,” she wrote. “I spent the night in the hospital because I had complications from my colonoscopy.”

Griffin reassured fans that she is now back home.

“I know, I know very sexy, but I am home now with the doggies where I belong,” she quipped.

Her comments section quickly filled with messages of support, with fans writing, “Get better soon” and “I’m glad you’re home now.”

Griffin did not specify what went wrong during the procedure, which is commonly used to detect colorectal cancers, blockages, or ulcers.

She has, however, been candid about her health journey in the past.

In August 2021, she announced she had Stage 1 lung cancer and underwent surgery to remove half of her left lung. 

By December of that year, she shared she was officially cancer free.

In April 2025, Griffin revealed she had undergone a hysterectomy due to a pre-cancerous condition.

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