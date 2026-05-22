Ed Sheeran makes big move for young people in Suffolk town

Ed Sheeran is set to fund a new youth centre in his hometown of Framlingham, Suffolk after concerns grew over the planned closure of a long running community space.

The project will be supported through his charity, the Framlingham Foundation Trust, along with a local initiative called Fram Fam.

The new centre is expected to take on the Fram Fam name and will be run with help from people who already work in youth services and social care in the area.

According to planning documents submitted to East Suffolk Council, the new facility will replace and upgrade the current youth club, which has served the town for around 20 years.

Officials have also warned that without this new update, Framlingham could be left without a proper long term youth space.

The planned centre is designed for children and young people from early years up to 18.

It will include areas for art, music practice, reading, cooking and outdoor activities.

A gym is also part of the plan and is expected to be open for public use as well.

The main idea behind the project is to create a safe and creative space where young people can spend time, learn skills and connect with others.

The design also reflects Sheeran’s strong link to music and creative work.

Sheeran has supported local causes in Suffolk before, including his former school Thomas Mills High School.

If approved, construction could start in 2026 and the centre is expected to serve the community for many years to come.