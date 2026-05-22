Byron Allen breaks silence on Stephen Colbert replacement rumours

Byron Allen is finally responding after people started comparing him to Stephen Colbert following the end of The Late Show on CBS.

As his show Comics Unleashed gets ready to take over the late night slot, Allen made it clear that he is not trying to replace Colbert.

The 65-year-old star praised the longtime TV host and called him “irreplaceable” while speaking about the big change at the network.

CBS recently confirmed that Comics Unleashed will move into the 11:35 p.m. time slot after The Late Show aired its final episode this week.

However, the decision marked the end of one of television’s longest running late night franchises.

Allen reportedly approached CBS with a business idea during a time when late night television is becoming more expensive for networks.

Reports claim he told executives that his show could help save the company millions of dollars.

He also shared that he wants Comics Unleashed to focus only on comedy and fun conversations instead of political topics.

According to Allen, viewers already deal with enough stress and simply want something entertaining to watch at night.

The end of The Late Show has already created huge discussion online, with many people questioning why CBS decided to cancel such a popular show.

Still, Allen has stayed away from the controversy and instead focused on the excitement of getting a chance he once dreamed about as a child watching Johnny Carson on television.