Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Feb 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Okara man charged with sexually abusing children to appear before court

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 16, 2018

OKARA: A man in Okara charged with sexually abusing and filming schoolchildren will be presented before a court here today.

The suspect, Yousuf, used to sexually abuse and film schoolchildren and blackmail them, police said earlier this week. 

A lineman working for the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Yousuf confessed to abusing students enrolled in a school he had established in Mehrok Kalan, which was run by his sister.

Suspect Yousuf 

He was charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act, including sexual abuse clauses, said ASP Dipalpur Nosherwan Ali Chandeo.

According to the latest revelation from the ongoing probe against the suspect, one of the victims alleged that Yousuf continued to blackmail him for eight years, even after the victim left Okara and moved to Lahore.

Videos of the heinous acts were also seized from the accused and sent for forensics, police said.

Okara man charged with sexually abusing, filming schoolchildren

Yousuf admitted to abusing students enrolled in a school established by him

In 2015, a paedophile ring was exposed circulating pornographic videos in Kasur, which led to the country tightening its legislation to protect children and criminalising sexual assault, child pornography, and trafficking for the first time.

A 20-member committee was also formed by the Chief Minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on safeguarding children last month, after a public outcry broke out when the violated body of a seven-year-old child was found in a garbage dump in Kasur.

The Terms of Reference of the committee include "to deliberate and recommend replication of AMBER Alert system in Punjab" and "propose SOP to immediately know, locate and recover missing children, and to make our society children-friendly."

The committee will also "intelligently use ICT to protect children in streets, parks, schools and in other public places", "review existing laws and criminal investigation procedures apropos child abduction and child abuse", and "propose revisions in school curriculum to educate children in dealing with strangers and self-protection."

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Karachi gang used private taxi service to deliver drugs

Karachi gang used private taxi service to deliver drugs

 Updated 17 minutes ago
Sukkur police arrest pregnant woman along with three-year-old child

Sukkur police arrest pregnant woman along with three-year-old child

 Updated 44 minutes ago
PML-N to take legal action against Gulalai after allegations

PML-N to take legal action against Gulalai after allegations

 Updated an hour ago
Imran approves committee to review party constitution

Imran approves committee to review party constitution

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sattar offers olive branch to Bahadurabad group over Senate nominations

Sattar offers olive branch to Bahadurabad group over Senate nominations

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sindh driving license department hit by cyberattack

Sindh driving license department hit by cyberattack

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Nawaz postpones London visit after court denies exemption request: sources

Nawaz postpones London visit after court denies exemption request: sources

 Updated 4 hours ago
PML-N took advantage of Ayesha Gulalai after Panama verdict: Fawad Chaudhry

PML-N took advantage of Ayesha Gulalai after Panama verdict: Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated 4 hours ago
Quetta Gladiators present team shirt to DG ISPR

Quetta Gladiators present team shirt to DG ISPR

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM