PCB considering Malaysia as future venue for PSL: Sethi

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering alternative venues to host future editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Pakistan’s home matches, PCB chairman Najam Sethi has said.



PCB chairman Najam Sethi/File photo

Speaking in Geo News sports programme ‘Score’, Sethi said Malaysia may serve as Pakistan’s adopted home venue in the future, and added that he is visiting Malaysia for this purpose in the first week of March.

“I am going to Malaysia to see their grounds. If the needed arrangements are agreed upon, having Malaysia [as our home venue] would cut our costs in half,” said the PCB chairman.

He elaborated that it may get increasingly difficult for the PCB to hold matches in the UAE if the country starts hosting other league matches as well.

Sethi added that all the PSL franchises have paid their dues to the PCB, while one or two franchises have yet to pay the remaining half of the fees to their players.