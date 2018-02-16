Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz Sharif owner of assets in children's names: NAB

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 16, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was the true owner of all his assets, despite them being in his children's names.

This has been stated in the supplementary references filed by NAB in the Al Azizia and Flagship references, a copy of which is available with Geo News. 

It is stated in the supplementary reference that Nawaz is the primary accused in the cases. 

Moreover, it states that NAB conducted an investigation against Nawaz’s assets and even went to London in this regard. 

The supplementary references add that Nawaz failed to prove his innocence and when asked to appear before the bureau, he chose not to.

Nawaz questions 'morality lessons from PCO judges'

Accountability court reserves verdict on former PM, family's plea to be exempted from appearance from Feb 19 to Mar 5 on account of London visit

Referring to the Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT), the supplementary reference mentions that the JIT report has enough evidence to take the proceedings further.

On Wednesday, NAB filed supplementary references in the Al-Azizia and Flagship references in the accountability court hearing corruption cases against Nawaz and his family.

Nawaz, sons Hasan and Hussain are accused in the two references.

Sources informed that eight new witnesses in each reference, as well as new evidence, including details of offshore companies of Hasan and Hussain, are part of the supplementary references.

On Saturday, Nawaz did not appear before the NAB Rawalpindi to record his statement with regards to the two references after having been summoned at the regional office.

NAB files supplementary references against Nawaz, sons

Supplementary references filed in Al-Azizia, Flagship cases in which Nawaz Sharif, sons Hasan and Hussain are accused.

The NAB had filed three interim corruption references against the Sharif family in September last year in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The references pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz's daughter Maryam and Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only, along with Nawaz and sons. 

NAB had filed a supplementary reference in the Avenfield case on January 22. 

Place Nawaz, family on ECL: NAB

Moreover, on Wednesday, NAB requested the Ministry of Interior to place Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar's names on the Exit Control List (ECL), observing that the accused have not joined NAB's investigations despite summons and could flee the country to escape legal process.

Moreover, it requested for placement of Nawaz's sons, Hussain and Hasan, on the ECP as well so they can be arrested on their return to Pakistan and be made a part of the investigation. 

