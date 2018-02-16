Imran approves committee to review party constitution

Imran on the occasion said that PTI is a truly democratic political party and continuous efforts are being made to turn the party into an institution-Photo:File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a meeting on Friday approved a committee to review the party constitution in detail and suggest amendments to it.

The committee comprises senior PTI leaders, including Babar Awan, Azhar Tariq, Arif Alvi, Amir Mehmood Kiani and Shahid Naseem Gondal.

Imran on the occasion also said that PTI is a truly democratic political party and continuous efforts are being made to turn the party into an institution.

A party’s organisation and makeup are dependent on its constitutional structure, he said.

“We will not ignore the internal structure of the party as we progress in politics,” he said.

Imran vowed to give a better Pakistan along with a better constitution to future generations.