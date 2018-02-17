Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 17 2018
GEO NEWS

Bid to place Pakistan on terror watchlist a political act: Ahsan Iqbal

GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 17, 2018

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal/File photo 

LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said the bid by some western countries to place Pakistan on a global terrorist-financing watchlist is a political act.

Speaking to media in Lahore, the interior minister said the West wants to pressurise Pakistan to achieve certain objectives, because of which it is pushing to place the country on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) watchlist.

The United States earlier this month put forward a motion to place Pakistan on the FATF watchlist. The FATF, an intergovernmental body based in Paris, sets global standards for fighting illicit finance.

Iqbal shared concern that such pressure tactics would negatively impact Pakistan’s efforts in the war against terrorism.

Pakistan has been scrambling in recent months to avert being added to a list of countries deemed non-compliant with terrorist financing regulations by the FATF, a measure that officials fear could hurt its economy.

US moves to put Pakistan on global terrorist-financing watchlist

A meeting of FATF member states is due to take place next week in Paris, where the motion on Pakistan could be adopted

The country’s de facto finance minister, Miftah Ismail, said earlier this week that the United States and Britain put forward the motion, and later persuaded France and Germany to co-sponsor it. Pakistan was working with the US, UK, Germany and France for the nomination to be withdrawn, he added.

To a question, the interior minister said that the decision relating to placing of names on the Exit Control List (ECL) would be made on merit. He emphasised that the ECL should not be made a political tool.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday formally requested the Ministry of Interior to place former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar's names on the ECL, in connection to the references relating to Azizia Mills, Flagship and Avenfield properties.

Also read: NAB requests Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Safdar to be placed on Exit Control List

No militant camps exist on Pakistani soil, COAS tells Munich Security Conference

Zardari regrets 'brave child' remarks about Rao Anwar

Sharif family not ready to account for Rs300bn irregularities: Imran

Bilawal opposes privatisation of PIA, steel mill

IHC to register case against Shoaib Sheikh, dismissed judge: sources

Calling elected representatives mafia, thieves not acceptable: PM Abbasi

Peshawar BRT project to cost another Rs2.5bn due to design change: sources

SHC summons Maritime Affairs ministry officials in March

Sheema Kermani performs dhamaal at Sehwan

