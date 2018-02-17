Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 17 2018
Sohail Imran

Cannot wait to lift PSL trophy in Karachi: Sammy

Sohail Imran

Saturday Feb 17, 2018

Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy celebrates after PSL final in Lahore last year 

Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy cannot wait for his team to repeat last year’s triumph and lift the Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy, this time in Karachi.

In a video interview ahead of the third edition of PSL, the former Windies skipper hailed the revival of international cricket in Pakistan and looked back on his memories of last year’s PSL.

“We got to see brilliant scenes at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, everyone was carrying the Zalmi flag,” Sammy recalled, as he expressed his gratitude to the Pakistani crowd.

“It’s time for me to return their love. We lifted the trophy in Lahore last year, we will lift it again in Karachi on March 25.”

Sammy lifts PSL 2017 trophy 

Sammy, a crowd favourite, promised a bigger celebration this time around.

“Pakistanis love me, and I love them back,” he said.

The all-rounder said he has always emphasised that international cricket should return to Pakistan.

“Dawid Malan, Marlon Samuels and Chris Jordan also came to Pakistan [last year]. Malan was then selected in the England team and scored a century in the Ashes.”

Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi play debutants Multan Sultans in the opening match of PSL 3 on February 22 in Dubai. 

Zalmi working hard to retain title in PSL 2018, says Hafeez

 Updated 2 hours ago
PSL will continue to produce talent for Pakistan cricket, says Sarfraz Ahmed

 Updated 3 hours ago
Gladiators reach Dubai as Qalandars, Zalmi kick-off training for PSL action

 Updated 3 hours ago
Skipper McCullum hopeful for change in fortune for Qalandars in 2018 season

 Updated 3 hours ago
It's not finished yet says 'world best' Kohli

 Updated 6 hours ago
Saqlain Mushtaq joins Zalmi as spin bowling consultant

 Updated 7 hours ago
