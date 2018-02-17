Cannot wait to lift PSL trophy in Karachi: Sammy

Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy celebrates after PSL final in Lahore last year

Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy cannot wait for his team to repeat last year’s triumph and lift the Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy, this time in Karachi.

In a video interview ahead of the third edition of PSL, the former Windies skipper hailed the revival of international cricket in Pakistan and looked back on his memories of last year’s PSL.

“We got to see brilliant scenes at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, everyone was carrying the Zalmi flag,” Sammy recalled, as he expressed his gratitude to the Pakistani crowd.

“It’s time for me to return their love. We lifted the trophy in Lahore last year, we will lift it again in Karachi on March 25.”

Sammy lifts PSL 2017 trophy

Sammy, a crowd favourite, promised a bigger celebration this time around.

“Pakistanis love me, and I love them back,” he said.

The all-rounder said he has always emphasised that international cricket should return to Pakistan.

“Dawid Malan, Marlon Samuels and Chris Jordan also came to Pakistan [last year]. Malan was then selected in the England team and scored a century in the Ashes.”

Defending champions Peshawar Zalmi play debutants Multan Sultans in the opening match of PSL 3 on February 22 in Dubai.