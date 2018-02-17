Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Feb 17 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Bilawal opposes privatisation of PIA, steel mill

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 17, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday asked Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to shelve attempts to privatise Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Steel.

He said the party will offer stiff resistance both inside and outside the parliament if the proposed privatisation goes ahead. 

Bilawal also said that common man, as well as experts, have been taken aback by the decision to privatise the national airline. 

“Both Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif are conspiring to sell PIA and Pakistan Steel most probably to their hidden partners,” said the PPP chairman and added that they are selling national assets with one hand and purchasing by other.

He also warned PML-N government to stop personalization in the name of privatization and called upon the masses, especially the trade unions to join PPP's struggle against the policies being imposed on the people of Pakistan.

Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz earlier said that the government is determined to finalise the privatisation of PIA "core business" by April 15.

The government is trying to make the balance sheet of the PIA positive from negative, said Daniyal Aziz.

PIA was among 68 state-owned companies earmaked for privatisation in return for a $6.7 billion International Monetary Fund package that helped the government stave off a default in 2013. 

Despite some initial success, the process stalled in 2016 after staff protests caused havoc with PIA operations and the government passed a law that effectively made it impossible to privatise the airline.



Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Final round of Cholistan Desert Rally underway

Final round of Cholistan Desert Rally underway

 Updated 23 minutes ago
Illustrated book chronicles Dr Adib Rizvi’s story

Illustrated book chronicles Dr Adib Rizvi’s story

Updated 2 hours ago
Zardari, Bilawal oppose privatisation of PIA, PSM

Zardari, Bilawal oppose privatisation of PIA, PSM

 Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam to address PML-N rally in Sheikhupura today

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam to address PML-N rally in Sheikhupura today

Updated 4 hours ago
Opposition parties to hold rallies across country today

Opposition parties to hold rallies across country today

 Updated 4 hours ago
Four killed, three injured in road accident near Jampur

Four killed, three injured in road accident near Jampur

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Pakistan likely to be put on terror-financing watch list as FATF meets in Paris

Pakistan likely to be put on terror-financing watch list as FATF meets in Paris

Updated 5 hours ago
MQM-P's intra-party elections to be held today

MQM-P's intra-party elections to be held today

Updated 48 minutes ago
Six arrested, 9,500 litres of Iranian diesel seized in Karachi raids

Six arrested, 9,500 litres of Iranian diesel seized in Karachi raids

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM