Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Feb 18 2018
By
Web Desk

Prosperity can’t come in Nawaz, Zardari governments: Maulana Fazl

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 18, 2018

HYDERABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) leader Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said on Sunday said that prosperity can’t come in the country under the governments of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

The JUI-F leader speaking in a party gathering said that he has always raised its voice against the prevailing feudalism in Sindh.

He added that the poor farmers of the province are forced to work under the feudals, adding that the government has invested all its resources on counter-terrorism initiatives but the poor segment of the society direly wants employment to feed their families.

He said that the politicians should review their vision, adding that his party doesn't represent any particular segment of the society.

"We criticise the policies but never hurl abuses."

"All institutions are respectable but their decisions should not reflect vengeance or bias," he said. 

Maulana Fazl added that the JUI-F would not let foreign forces to play their dirty games in the country.

He alleged that the US is prioritizing India over Pakistan, and the Afghan government is completely under the influence of Delhi and Washington.




Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

PTI confirms Imran Khan's marriage with Bushra Bibi

PTI confirms Imran Khan's marriage with Bushra Bibi

 Updated an hour ago
Imran objects to Supreme Court's verdict in Panama case

Imran objects to Supreme Court's verdict in Panama case

 Updated 3 hours ago
FC Balochistan conducts IBOs, five terrorists apprehended: ISPR

FC Balochistan conducts IBOs, five terrorists apprehended: ISPR

 Updated 4 hours ago
COAS offers condolences over loss of lives in Iran plane crash

COAS offers condolences over loss of lives in Iran plane crash

Updated 5 hours ago
Salman Mujahid cries character assassination, seeks probe into 'fake' video

Salman Mujahid cries character assassination, seeks probe into 'fake' video

 Updated 6 hours ago
Question of Maryam’s leadership never came up in party: PM Abbasi

Question of Maryam’s leadership never came up in party: PM Abbasi

 Updated 6 hours ago
Advertisement
Final round of Cholistan Desert Rally underway

Final round of Cholistan Desert Rally underway

 Updated 11 hours ago
Illustrated book chronicles Dr Adib Rizvi’s story

Illustrated book chronicles Dr Adib Rizvi’s story

Updated 12 hours ago
Zardari, Bilawal oppose privatisation of PIA, PSM

Zardari, Bilawal oppose privatisation of PIA, PSM

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM