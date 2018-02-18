Prosperity can’t come in Nawaz, Zardari governments: Maulana Fazl

HYDERABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) leader Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said on Sunday said that prosperity can’t come in the country under the governments of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.



The JUI-F leader speaking in a party gathering said that he has always raised its voice against the prevailing feudalism in Sindh.

He added that the poor farmers of the province are forced to work under the feudals, adding that the government has invested all its resources on counter-terrorism initiatives but the poor segment of the society direly wants employment to feed their families.

He said that the politicians should review their vision, adding that his party doesn't represent any particular segment of the society.

"We criticise the policies but never hurl abuses."

"All institutions are respectable but their decisions should not reflect vengeance or bias," he said.

Maulana Fazl added that the JUI-F would not let foreign forces to play their dirty games in the country.

He alleged that the US is prioritizing India over Pakistan, and the Afghan government is completely under the influence of Delhi and Washington.











