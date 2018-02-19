Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 19 2018
Web Desk

FM Khawaja Asif to leave for official visit to Russia today

Web Desk

Monday Feb 19, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif will leave for a four-day official visit to Russia today, the Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement.

Asif is visiting Russia at the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Office said.

During the visit, Asif will hold bilateral negotiations with his Russian counterpart. The two dignitaries will discuss the current state of affairs and prospects for bilateral relations, as well as exchange views on important issues facing the region and the world, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing earlier. 

