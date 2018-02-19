Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 19 2018
Qamber Zaidi

SC issues show-cause notice to Daniyal Aziz in contempt case

Qamber Zaidi

Monday Feb 19, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court issued on Monday a show-cause notice to Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz in the contempt of court case against him. 

On Feb 2, the apex court had issued Aziz a contempt of court notice over his controversial speeches and statements made during various TV talk shows.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed conducted today's proceedings.

As Aziz appeared in court, the bench observed that contempt of court by the minister can be construed after perusing transcripts of his speeches from three TV channels. 

The court then adjourned the hearing for Friday and directed the attorney general to be present in court so the case may move forward. 

On February 7, Aziz was granted 10 days by the Supreme Court to finalise legal representation.

Appearing before the bench on Feb 7, Aziz said: "You sent the notice, I have presented myself".

Justice Saeed asked Aziz if he needs time to finalise counsel, to which he responded: "Whatever you deem fit".

Aziz said before the bench that the contempt notice does not mention why it was issued, to which Justice Saeed remarked that all will become clear as nothing is unnecessary.

Talking to the media before entering the court, Aziz had said his whole life has been spent respecting the judiciary, adding that his hands and heart is clean. 

