Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Feb 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Two Afghanistan-based TTP suicide bombers killed in Bajaur Agency: ISPR

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Feb 19, 2018

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army claimed on Monday to have foiled a "major terrorist action" in Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

A statement by the army's media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), said that two suicide bombers belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan were tracked, in an intelligence-based operation, after they entered Bajaur Agency from Afghanistan through the Kagha Pass. 

The items recovered from the terrorists — ISPR 

The terrorists were cordoned near Ghatki Kaga, Mena, Bajaur Agency, the ISPR statement said, adding that the suspects tried to escape but were killed by security forces. 

A suicide jacket, anti-tank mines, magnetic mines, prepared remote-controlled IEDs, remote-controlled receivers, detonators and communication equipment bearing Afghan mobile company signatures were recovered from the suicide bombers, the army said further. 

The action was taken as part of Operation Raddul Fasaad, a nationwide military operation involving all law-enforcement agencies launched in February 2017.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz has initiated movement for justice: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Nawaz has initiated movement for justice: Marriyum Aurangzeb

 Updated 44 minutes ago
Nurses beat up doctor in Mirpur Khas over alleged harassment

Nurses beat up doctor in Mirpur Khas over alleged harassment

 Updated 2 hours ago
Intezar's father, friend Madiha appear before new JIT

Intezar's father, friend Madiha appear before new JIT

Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan needs to be part of wider solution for Afghan conflict, says Alice Wells

Pakistan needs to be part of wider solution for Afghan conflict, says Alice Wells

Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan paying through own pockets for war against terrorism, says Iqbal

Pakistan paying through own pockets for war against terrorism, says Iqbal

 Updated 4 hours ago
Benazir Bhutto showed you can be a mother and prime minister: Bilawal

Benazir Bhutto showed you can be a mother and prime minister: Bilawal

Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Friends, colleagues remember Asma Jahangir in Lahore

Friends, colleagues remember Asma Jahangir in Lahore

Updated 4 hours ago
Malir court summons Shahrukh Jatoi's jail report in illegal escape case

Malir court summons Shahrukh Jatoi's jail report in illegal escape case

Updated 4 hours ago
‘Don’t humiliate women by divorcing them’: Maulana Haideri’s advice to Imran Khan

‘Don’t humiliate women by divorcing them’: Maulana Haideri’s advice to Imran Khan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM