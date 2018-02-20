IHC fixes petition against Nawaz's ‘anti-judiciary’ speeches for Feb 26

Nawaz Sharif during a rally in Abbottabad recently. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) took up today a contempt of court petition against Nawaz Sharif which seeks to ban the former prime minister from making ‘anti-judiciary speeches’.

The petitioner, Advocate Makhdoom Niaz Inqalabi, has requested the court to ban the transmission of speeches by Nawaz, saying the former prime minister criticises judges while addressing the public and media.

Taking up the petition, Justice Aamer Farooq observed that a similar case is being heard in the Lahore High Court.

"Let’s wait and see what directions the LHC gives in the case," the judge remarked and adjourned the hearing until February 26.

He also directed the petitioner to present arguments regarding the rules of the Press Council of Pakistan at the next hearing.

Nawaz's disqualification

After being disqualified from premiership on July 28, 2017, Nawaz has been addressing public rallies and meetings, observing that the Supreme Court disrespected the public’s vote with its decision.

After the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's victory in the recent NA-154 by-election in Lodhran, Nawaz once again said the poll results showed the public had rejected the apex court’s decision.

Nawaz, along with PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and MNA Hamza Shehbaz, was in Lodhran on February 17 to thank the public for voting in the candidate fielded by their party.

While speaking about the matter to Geo News on Monday, Federal Minister for Interior Affairs Ahsan Iqbal said the public will consider a ban on Nawaz's speeches as pre-poll rigging.

General elections are due in Pakistan sometime in July.