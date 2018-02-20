Final list issued of candidates for Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan issued on Tuesday a final list of candidates in the Senate elections on March 3.

Sindh

In the polling for assemblies in four provinces, 12 each from Sindh and Punjab, while 11 each from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan will contest.

In the Senate elections, for Sindh’s 12 seats, 33 candidates will contest. Among those 33, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has 14 candidates, 12 from Pakistan People’s Party and three from Pak Sar Zameen Party.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Muslim League-Functional will have one candidate each for seats in Sindh.

There will be six candidates contesting for the technocrat seats, which will include PPP’s Dr Sikander Mahindro and Rukhsana Zuberi, Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Hasan Feroz, Dr Qadir Khanzada and Ali Raza Abidi and PTI’s Najeeb Haroon.

For the general seats, PPP’s Raza Rabbani, Murtaza Wahab, Mustafa Nawaz Khokar, Maula Bakhsh Chandio, Imam-ud-din Shauqeen, Ayaz Ahmed and Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot will contest.

Whereas, Farogh Naseem, Kamran Tessori, Ahmed Chinoy, Syed Ameen-ul-Haq, Amir Chishti, and Farhan Chishti are contesting from MQM-P, while Anees Ahmed, Dr Sagheer and Syed Mubashir Imam will be from PSP.

PML-F’s Syed Muzzafar Hussain and PML-N’s Sarfraz Jatoi will also be among Senate candidates.

Punjab

For technocrat seats, PML-N’s Naseer Bhutta, Hafiz Abdul Kareem and Ishaq Dar will be contestants. PTI’s candidate will be Asif Javed, while Nawazish Pirzada will be from PPP.

On general seats, PML-N’s Asif Kirmani, Musadiq Malik, Rana Mahmood-ul-Hasan, Zubair Gul, Maqbool Ahmed, Haroon Khan and Shaheen Khalid Butt will be contestants.

From PTI, Chaudhry M Sarwar, PPP’s Shahzad Ali Khan and PMl-N’s Kamil Ali Agha will be contestants.

KP

The names of 27 candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to contest Senate elections against 11 vacant seats were finalised.

According to the ECP, 14 candidates will contest for General seats, eight for women seats and five candidates were in the run for Technocrat seats.

It said five candidates on Technocrat seats included Dilawar Khan, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh, Moulana Sami Ul Haq and Nisar Khan.

Eight candidates for Women seats included Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli, Sobia Shahid, Rubina Khalid, Raeesa Daud, Shagufta Malik, Mehr Taj Roghani, Naeema Kishwar Khan and Naureen Farooq Khan.

Similarly,14 candidates who were contesting elections on General seats included Bahramand, Khial Zaman, Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Abdul Latif Yousafzai, Ali Afzal Khan Jadoon, Fida Muhammad and Faisal Javed.

FATA

The ECP considered 23 nomination papers as valid for Senate elections from Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

According to ECP, the commission also rejected the nominations papers of four candidates for FATA Senate elections.

It said that the validly nominated candidates for elections to senate from FATA’s General seats included Sajid Hussain Turi, Hidayat Ullah, Shammim Afridi, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Hillal ur Rehman, Malik Najam-ul-Hassan, Shoaib Hassan, Tahir Iqbal, Abdul Raziq, Syed Akhonzada Chittan,Saleh, Faiz ur Rehman, Said Jamal, Shahid Hussain, Pir Muhammad Aqal Shah, Shahban Ali, Haji Khan, Zia ur Rehman, Malik Afzal Din Khan, Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal, Farhad Shahbab, Jangriz Khan and Nizam Uddin Khan.

It said that the nomination papers of four candidates have been rejected by the commission for FATA Senate elections included Irfan Ullah, Haider Shah, Adnan Sattar and Shah Khalid.

Balochistan

For General seats, a large number of independent candidates are contesting which include Ahmed Khan, Anwar-ul-Haq, Hussain Islam, Sardar Shafiq Tareen, Allauddin, Fatah Muhammad Baloch, Kahda Babar and Sadiq Sanjrani are included.

PML-N’s Ameer Afzal Khan Mandokhel, National party’s Muhammad Akram, JUI-F’s Maulvi Faiz Muhammad, ANP’s Nazimuddin Kakar, and BNP-Mengal’s Humayun Aziz are among the candidates for General seats.

On the women’s seats, PML-N’s Samina Zehri, National party’s Tahira Khursheed, JUI-F’s Azra Syed will contest.

Sana Jamali, Shama Parveen Magsi and Abida Azeem Azad will contest as independent candidates.