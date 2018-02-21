Ground breaking ceremony of PAF's Alamabad Welfare Project held in Swabi

A group picture at the event. Photo: PAF

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) in collaboration with Rashidabad Memorial Welfare Organization (RMWO) launched a welfare project by the name of Alamabad near Swabi on Tuesday.

The mega project has been initiated for the welfare of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in general and for the local populace of Swabi in particular.

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman unveiled the plaque of Alamabad to mark the earth breaking of this magnificent project.

The project is in line with the vision of PAF and RMWO, to set up model villages throughout the country by integrating all essential facilities in a well-knit mosaic so as to ensure a positive beneficial outflow to the needy rural folk-all under one roof.

One such successful project, by the name of Rashidabad located near Hyderabad, has already created an everlasting impact on the people of Sindh and is serving the local populace with dignity.

Located near Swabi Interchange, Alamabad has been named after the legendary fighter pilot of PAF, Air Commodore M M Alam (late). The project will comprise educational, vocational and healthcare centres in close proximity with an aim of alleviating poverty and eliminating illiteracy from the adjacent rural areas of KP.

PAF and RMWO have also teamed up to launch a similar project at Quetta with the name of Yunusabad.



Speaking at the occasion, the air chief said, “Besides providing an impregnable aerial defence of the country, PAF has always shouldered the responsibility of nation-building. In this regard, it has initiated welfare projects for the progress of the country which includes quality educational institutions and state of the art vocational training centres. Rashidabad, a project by retired PAF officers, is a miracle indeed and a living proof of the fact that lighting such candles would soon illuminate the whole country”.

Addressing the audience, the KP chief minister acknowledged the sincere efforts and personal interest of the air chief in this project.

He said, “I hope this project would usher in a new era of prosperity and progress in this area. It would not only equip the youth of this area with technical expertise but also open new vistas of social development and educational betterment”.

He also lauded the selfless contribution of the people of this area for donating one thousand kanal of land for the project.

