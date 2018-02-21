Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 21 2018
By
Qamber Zaidi

SC adjourns hearing on Asma Rani’s murder case for a month

By
Qamber Zaidi

Wednesday Feb 21, 2018

Asma Rani. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court adjourned on Wednesday the hearing of the Asma Rani murder case, seeking results on the arrest of prime accused Mujahidullah Afridi after authorities said a red warrant was issued for him.

Asma, a third-year medical student in Abbottabad, was in her hometown of Kohat on vacation when, on January 27, Mujahid allegedly opened fire on her for refusing his marriage proposal.

Mujahid left the country after the incident. 

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case. 

During the hearing, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Deputy Advocate General Abdul Latif Yousufzai informed the court that a red warrant was issued for the accused, while police assured the bench that the suspect would be arrested soon.

Mujahidullah’s paternal uncle told the court that the accused’s father was abroad and has been contacted about the matter.

Interpol places prime suspect in Asma Rani case on most wanted list

Asma, a third-year medical student in Abbottabad, was in her hometown of Kohat on vacation when, on January 27, Mujahid Afridi allegedly opened fire on her over a marriage proposal

The chief justice responded to the accused’s uncle, saying action would be taken against him if his influence hinders the investigation. 

The accused’s uncle, Aftab Alam, is the district president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Kohat. 

While speaking further regarding the accused, the chief justice remarked that sooner or later a fugitive comes under the grips of the law. He added the law allowed no mercy for a person absconding from the courts.

The court then sought a report on the arrest and adjourned the hearing for a month.

A day earlier, Interpol placed Mujahidullah on its most-wanted list. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

SC disposes of contempt notices against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Mir Javed Rahman, and Ahmed Noorani

SC disposes of contempt notices against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Mir Javed Rahman, and Ahmed Noorani

 Updated 55 minutes ago
Nawaz to chair key PML-N meeting on Thursday

Nawaz to chair key PML-N meeting on Thursday

 Updated an hour ago
Maryam Nawaz has ‘the best Chanay ever’ in Lahore’s Malipura

Maryam Nawaz has ‘the best Chanay ever’ in Lahore’s Malipura

 Updated an hour ago
NAB arrests former LDA director in Ashiyana scam

NAB arrests former LDA director in Ashiyana scam

 Updated 4 hours ago
SC verdict to strengthen Nawaz's narrative: PML-N leaders

SC verdict to strengthen Nawaz's narrative: PML-N leaders

 Updated 3 hours ago
Opposition, analysts react to SC verdict disqualifying Nawaz as PML-N president

Opposition, analysts react to SC verdict disqualifying Nawaz as PML-N president

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM