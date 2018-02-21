SC adjourns hearing on Asma Rani’s murder case for a month

Asma Rani. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court adjourned on Wednesday the hearing of the Asma Rani murder case, seeking results on the arrest of prime accused Mujahidullah Afridi after authorities said a red warrant was issued for him.

Asma, a third-year medical student in Abbottabad, was in her hometown of Kohat on vacation when, on January 27, Mujahid allegedly opened fire on her for refusing his marriage proposal.

Mujahid left the country after the incident.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case.

During the hearing, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Deputy Advocate General Abdul Latif Yousufzai informed the court that a red warrant was issued for the accused, while police assured the bench that the suspect would be arrested soon.

Mujahidullah’s paternal uncle told the court that the accused’s father was abroad and has been contacted about the matter.

The chief justice responded to the accused’s uncle, saying action would be taken against him if his influence hinders the investigation.

The accused’s uncle, Aftab Alam, is the district president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Kohat.

While speaking further regarding the accused, the chief justice remarked that sooner or later a fugitive comes under the grips of the law. He added the law allowed no mercy for a person absconding from the courts.



The court then sought a report on the arrest and adjourned the hearing for a month.

A day earlier, Interpol placed Mujahidullah on its most-wanted list.