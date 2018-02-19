Interpol places prime suspect in Asma Rani case on most wanted list

Mujahid Afridi allegedly opened fire on Asma Rani for refusing his marriage proposal-Photo:Interpol

KOHAT: The Interpol has placed Mujahidullah, the prime suspect in the murder of Asma Rani in Kohat, on its most wanted list.

Asma, a third-year medical student in Abbottabad, was in her hometown of Kohat on vacation when, on January 27, Mujahid Afridi allegedly opened fire on her for refusing his marriage proposal.



The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had approached the Interpol after the accused, the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf district president Aftab Alam, fled the country following the incident.

Police had later nabbed suspect’s brother Sadiqullah Afridi.

Two more suspects were arrested, KP Inspector-General Salahuddin Mehsud said on February 7.



