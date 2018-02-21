Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 21 2018
Aftab Ahmad

KP energy body debunks Imran’s claim of ‘350 small dams’

Aftab Ahmad

Wednesday Feb 21, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Documents released by Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa Energy Development Organisation debunked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's claim of constructing of over 350 small dams to end power outages in the province, Geo News reported Wednesday.

“We are working to construct 350 small dams in the province,” Imran claimed while addressing a public meeting in KhwazaKhela in 2014.

As many as 356 small dams were planned to be constructed in 18-month time by the KP government, however, going by the report the project is far from its completion before the next General Elections as while construction is underway on 114 dams the authorities have failed to even start work on 40 proposed dams yet.

Sources informed Geo News that interestingly the provincial government has no documentary evidence of handing over the constructed short dams, adding that even after completion of the 356 dams only 35 megawatts will be added by it to the national grid because the majority of the dams have the capacity to produce only 5KV to 50KV.

Moreover, many of the projects were started without the mandatory geological survey.

The environmental experts have opined that Imran’s claim of providing electricity to Rs2 per unit in the province is not implementable.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Financial Officer Saeed Akhtar Chughtai while speaking to Geo News said: "the electricity from the project will cost Rs 4.5 per unit tariff."

Chughtai added that the hydel projects don’t happen overnight, as the authorities have to make proper feasibilities, you have to mobilize communities.” 

