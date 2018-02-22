Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Feb 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Shehbaz Sharif likely to be elected PML-N president: sources

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif is likely to be elected the president of Pakistan Muslim League-N after Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

According to sources, senior party leaders at a high-level PML-N meeting held at Punjab House recommended to make Shehbaz the president as he is a non-controversial and influential person.

Deposed party president Nawaz Sharif asked leaders from all provinces for recommendations, who unanimously agreed that Shehbaz’s performance has been excellent.

Nawaz terms recent Supreme Court decisions person-specific

Addressing the media, former PM said Wednesday's Supreme Court decision disqualifying him as PML-N president was not unexpected

The meeting also said that Shehbaz’s appointment as president will help improve the strained ties between state institutions, sources added.

Final decision of the appointment will be taken by Nawaz and will be approved by the Central Executive Committee.

The PML-N had in a meeting last year decided Shehbaz's name for prime minister in case of victory in general elections. 

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday announced its verdict on petitions challenging the Elections Act 2017, ruling that a person disqualified under Article 62 and 63 cannot serve as the head of a political party.

The decision by the three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar is considered another blow to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) as Nawaz Sharif will no longer remain the party’s president. As a result of the verdict, all decisions taken by Nawaz Sharif as PML-N’s president stand null and void.  

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Riz Ahmed and Reza Aslan are coming to the LLF

Riz Ahmed and Reza Aslan are coming to the LLF

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ishaq Dar corruption case: Last prosecution witness expected to record statement today

Ishaq Dar corruption case: Last prosecution witness expected to record statement today

Updated 56 minutes ago
Prosecution to proceed with Avenfield reference today

Prosecution to proceed with Avenfield reference today

Updated 2 hours ago
PDMA deputy director, two others injured in Peshawar explosion

PDMA deputy director, two others injured in Peshawar explosion

 Updated 57 minutes ago
TAPI project historical opportuntity to reestablish regional ties: PM Abbasi

TAPI project historical opportuntity to reestablish regional ties: PM Abbasi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Prisoner under custody dies in Karachi's Landhi Jail

Prisoner under custody dies in Karachi's Landhi Jail

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Reham claims Imran relies on Bushra for political decision-making

Reham claims Imran relies on Bushra for political decision-making

 Updated 7 hours ago
SC to hear contempt case against Daniyal Aziz

SC to hear contempt case against Daniyal Aziz

Updated 2 hours ago
Depriving PML-N hopefuls of Senate tickets unjust, against law: Saad Rafique

Depriving PML-N hopefuls of Senate tickets unjust, against law: Saad Rafique

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM