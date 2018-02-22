Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Feb 22 2018
By
Mehmood Jan Babar

PTI to release additional Rs227 mn for Sami-ul-Haq’s seminary

By
Mehmood Jan Babar

Thursday Feb 22, 2018

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is in the process of releasing additional funds of Rs277 million for its ally Maulana Sami-ul Haq’s seminary, Darul Uloom Haqqania, it emerged on Thursday.

After the latest release of funds, the official aid to the seminary will increase from Rs300 million to Rs577 million.

For the year 2016-17, the KP government had allocated Rs300mn for the seminary, which also brought the PTI a lot of criticism.

The provincial government at that time defended the move saying it was a part of the policy to mainstream madrassahs.

The recent move to release funds hints at garnering political support for the upcoming Senate elections.

The PTI chief Imran Khan, while defending the move, had said that Maulana Sami-ul-Haq had ensured that he would keep on informing the party chairman about the syllabus and reforms in the seminary.

Imran had said that these students are not terrorists and it was a part of the KP government’s agenda to facilitate and mainstream those studying in a seminary similar to those getting an education in any other institution.

However, concerns were raised as to why only one seminary was reaping benefits of the policy.

It was said that the act was aimed at getting political and moral support from Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak’s district.

High-level sources at the Aukaf department said that a summary was forwarded to CM KP to release Rs277 million for the seminary, which after approval will be released.

Darul Uloom Haqqania gets Rs300m in KP budget

Secretary General Wifaqul Madaris Al-Arabia, Qari Hanif Jalandhari, wondered as to how this happened as no fund had ever been released to seminaries in the recent past

Provincial minister for higher education Mushtaq Ghani said that he cannot confirm that more funds are being released to the seminary. He said that the KP government’s vision is to help other seminaries through the aid to Haqqania madrassah, so that the students after completing studies have both formal and religious education and are not dependent on anyone.

The cricketer-turned-politician has long supported negotiations with the Pakistani Taliban as an effective way to an end to the long-running insurgency. But Khan rejects allegations that he supports extremism.

"This is absolute nonsense. It's just not true. All you have to do is look at my statements for the past ten years," he had said in an earlier interview responding to allegations that he 'supports' the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

Khan also responded to accusations from former President Asif Ali Zardari, who last year accused the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of "legitimising militancy and militant Taliban" by allocating Rs 300 million to Darul Uloom Haqqania, a privately-owned seminary notorious for its alleged links with the Taliban.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

ATC rejects Imran's plea of exemption to appear in hearings of PTV, Parliament attack cases

ATC rejects Imran's plea of exemption to appear in hearings of PTV, Parliament attack cases

 Updated 32 minutes ago
Riz Ahmed and Reza Aslan are coming to the LLF

Riz Ahmed and Reza Aslan are coming to the LLF

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ishaq Dar corruption case: Last prosecution witness expected to record statement today

Ishaq Dar corruption case: Last prosecution witness expected to record statement today

Updated 56 minutes ago
Prosecution to proceed with Avenfield reference today

Prosecution to proceed with Avenfield reference today

Updated 2 hours ago
PDMA deputy director, two others injured in Peshawar explosion

PDMA deputy director, two others injured in Peshawar explosion

 Updated 57 minutes ago
TAPI project historical opportuntity to reestablish regional ties: PM Abbasi

TAPI project historical opportuntity to reestablish regional ties: PM Abbasi

 Updated 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Prisoner under custody dies in Karachi's Landhi Jail

Prisoner under custody dies in Karachi's Landhi Jail

 Updated 5 hours ago
Reham claims Imran relies on Bushra for political decision-making

Reham claims Imran relies on Bushra for political decision-making

 Updated 7 hours ago
SC to hear contempt case against Daniyal Aziz

SC to hear contempt case against Daniyal Aziz

Updated 2 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM