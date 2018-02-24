New JIT formed to start probe afresh in Parveen Rehman murder

Rehman, who was the Director of the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP) was gunned down by four men in a targeted attack near the Banaras fly-over in Orangi Town in March 2013

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday approved a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the murder of activist Perveen Rehman, who was gunned down in 2013, a notification said.



Rehman, who was the Director of the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP) was gunned down by four men in a targeted attack near the Banaras fly-over in Orangi Town in March 2013. She was a vocal activist working against land and water mafia in the city.

The new JIT was formed at the request of Inspector-General Sindh AD Khawaja.

Officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Rangers and intelligence agencies will be part of the eight-member team.



The team will complete its investigation, which will also include again questioning arrested suspects and submit its report in 15 days.

Police in October last year arrested Amjad Hussain, prime accused in the case. Authorities also managed to nab other suspects, including Imran Swati and Rahim Swati.

