Fresh talks fail to break MQM-P impasse: sources

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) PIB and Bahadurabad factions held another round of talks on Saturday to end the weeks-long stalemate, but failed to reach a consensus this time too, sources informed Geo News.



A delegation of Rabita Committee-led Bahadurabad faction, comprising Kishwar Zehra and Sardar Ahmed, arrived at Farooq Sattar's residence in PIB Colony this afternoon.

However, the meeting failed to yield a final result, after which the delegation led by Sardar Ahmed returned from Sattar's residence, according to sources.

The two sides have agreed to continue the reconciliation process to resolve persisting differences, sources said.

Both the factions have been firm on their respective formulae for integration, sources added.

Infighting

The infighting between MQM-P factions — Sattar-led PIB and Rabita Committee-led Bahadurabad groups — started over the issue of distribution of party tickets for next month's Senate elections.

The latter had strongly opposed Sattar's nomination of the relative newcomer Kamran Tessori over seasoned party leaders.

Sattar, on February 11, had announced the decision to dissolve the party's Rabita Committee during a general workers' meeting, hours after members of the coordination committee at the party's Bahadurabad office said he was no longer the convener of the party.

Sattar elected convener by PIB faction

Last week, the PIB faction of the party elected Farooq Sattar as its convener after holding intra-party elections.

Sattar, who was deposed by the Rabita Committee on February 11, secured 9,433 votes in the intra-party polls held in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Speaking to workers after the intra-party polls, Sattar had said the elections were not just polls but a referendum.

"A decision has been made that Rabita Committee and [party] constitution exist as long as there are workers too, and if there is no worker, then there's no Rabita Committee."

Sattar had said that Sunday's referendum will put an end to a feudal, authoritarian mindset in the party.

'Illegal elections'

The Bahadurabad group, however, termed the elections illegal and alleged that they were a "condemnable effort to divide loyal party workers."

"The Rabita Committee, alone, can make policy decisions," a statement issued by the splinter group had said.