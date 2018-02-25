Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Feb 25 2018
By
Yasir Farooqi

Three killed in Sukkur over property dispute

By
Yasir Farooqi

Sunday Feb 25, 2018

Photo: Geo News screen grab

SUKKUR: Three people, including two women and a man, were shot dead by their opponents in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased’s son said that a close relative of theirs opened fire at his father Sadiq Gadani, mother and another relative, killing them on the spot in their house situated in Gadani Phatak area of Sukkur.

Search was under way for the accused, who fled after committing the crime.

On the other hand, initial investigation has revealed that the deceased had an old enmity with the accused over property.

Sadiq Gadani was a known dacoit of his time, on whose arrest Sindh government had set a reward. However, after he was released from prison on bail in 2001, all the cases against Sadiq were closed. He was not wanted by the police in any case.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Ishaq Dar corruption case: Court approves NAB's supplementary reference

Ishaq Dar corruption case: Court approves NAB's supplementary reference

Updated 15 minutes ago
Contempt case: Tallal Chaudry to appear before Supreme Court today

Contempt case: Tallal Chaudry to appear before Supreme Court today

 Updated an hour ago
KP industries jeopradised by plunge in Pak-Afghan trade

KP industries jeopradised by plunge in Pak-Afghan trade

Updated 2 hours ago
Ashiana Housing scam: Bismillah Engineering CEO to be presented in court today

Ashiana Housing scam: Bismillah Engineering CEO to be presented in court today

Updated 2 hours ago
PTV, Parliament attack cases: Imran exempted from appearing in next hearing

PTV, Parliament attack cases: Imran exempted from appearing in next hearing

 Updated 26 minutes ago
NAB summons PTI leader Aleem Khan

NAB summons PTI leader Aleem Khan

 Updated 12 hours ago
Advertisement
PM summons National Economic Council meeting: sources

PM summons National Economic Council meeting: sources

 Updated 11 hours ago
After Musharraf, there's no one to take care of Karachi: Wasim Akhtar

After Musharraf, there's no one to take care of Karachi: Wasim Akhtar

 Updated 12 hours ago
PTI announces campaign 'to recover man exposing corruption in Multan metro'

PTI announces campaign 'to recover man exposing corruption in Multan metro'

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM