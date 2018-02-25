Three killed in Sukkur over property dispute

Photo: Geo News screen grab

SUKKUR: Three people, including two women and a man, were shot dead by their opponents in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased’s son said that a close relative of theirs opened fire at his father Sadiq Gadani, mother and another relative, killing them on the spot in their house situated in Gadani Phatak area of Sukkur.

Search was under way for the accused, who fled after committing the crime.

On the other hand, initial investigation has revealed that the deceased had an old enmity with the accused over property.

Sadiq Gadani was a known dacoit of his time, on whose arrest Sindh government had set a reward. However, after he was released from prison on bail in 2001, all the cases against Sadiq were closed. He was not wanted by the police in any case.