Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana (left) with Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair (centre) and PML-N leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi (right).

LAHORE: The governors of Punjab and Sindh met Tuesday to discuss the political situation of the country.

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair met his Punjab counterpart, Rafique Rajwana, in Lahore.

Senior leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, including Sarfar Mehtab Abbasi, were also present at the meeting.