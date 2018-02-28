Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 28 2018
GEO NEWS

Saif Ali Khan's video of playing cricket with kids as Kareena, son look on is just adorable

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Feb 28, 2018

A video of Saif Ali Khan playing cricket with some kids in a street in Udaipur has gone viral.

The moments captured in the video are even more memorable as Kareena, dressed casually in jeans and a top, and son Taimur can be seen looking on while Saif is swinging the bat to hit the ball thrown by a child.

According to a Times of India report, Saif has been shooting in a village called Desuri in Rajasthan (two hours away from Udaipur) for an untitled film. His first look from his upcoming Netflix show, Sacred Games, was released online last week.

Several photos and videos of the family arriving in Rajasthan are doing the rounds online.

The family arrived in an open-top car, as fans captured pictures of the film stars on their phones. 

