Intezar murder case: Police gives clean chit to ACLC SSP, Madiha Kayani

KARACHI: Police submitted before the judicial magistrate (South) on Thursday the interim charge-sheet in the Intezar Ahmed murder case.



Intezar Ahmed was killed after the police's Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his vehicle on Khayaban-e-Ittehad, DHA on the night of January 13.

In the interim charge-sheet, the police have given a clean chit to ACLC SSP Muqaddas Haider, whose guards allegedly shot dead Intezar, Madiha Kayani, who accompanied Intezar in the vehicle, and two persons identified as Mahrukh and Sohail.

SSP Haider was removed from his post after Intezar's father alleged that he was instrumental in his son's killing.

The charge-sheet states that no proof has been found regarding the claims of Intezar’s father, Ishtiaq Ahmed, that the incident was the result of a personal enmity.

Additionally, it is stated in the interim charge-sheet that Bilal and Danyal, the ACLC SSP's guards, fired on the vehicle.

A total of 28 witnesses have been named in the charge-sheet, including Madiha and Ishtiaq.

In a video message reported on Wednesday, Madiha had claimed that Intezar's killing was premeditated.

Kayani, stating that her life is in danger, had appealed to the Rangers to provide her with security.



The witness also said that her initial statement to the police did not include certain remarks that she had made about the incident.

Speaking to Geo News, Qasim Shah, a mutual friend of Madiha and Intezar's, had said that on Wednesday morning, police had taken Madiha into custody.