pakistan
Thursday Feb 22 2018
GEO NEWS

CJP questions measures taken to tackle population explosion

GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 22, 2018

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu notice of illegal construction in Bani Gala. Photo: Abdul Shakoor Khan
2

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar asked State Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday what improvements his government has brought about since coming into power.

Hearing the Bani Gala encroachments case, the chief justice questioned Chaudhry, who heads the Capital Administration and Development Division, on measures taken by the government to counter the population explosion under way in the country.

Chaudhry informed the apex court that his government has been in power since 2013, whereas the settlements around Rawal Dam, which supplies water to the twin cities, have been around for centuries.

The apex court observed that Islamabad should be a model city for everyone, adding that there are encroachments even in posh sectors of the capital.

SC summons details of Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence from CDA

Chief Justice Justice Saqib Nisar warns that illegal residential structures in Bani Gala would be demolished

When the environment director general informed the court of issues of pollution and water scarcity, the chief justice directed him to resolve these issues as it his job. 

Moreover, during the hearing, with regards to the court's earlier directions, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan submitted his Bani Gala estate's building plans. 

The court directed authorities to attest the building plans in one week and summoned the capital’s chief commissioner at the next hearing.

Bani Gala case: Court cannot order demolition of 200 houses, remarks SC Judge

Justice Bandiyal said that if one house is pulled down then the authority will have to do the same for the other 200 houses built in the area

At the last hearing on Feb 13, the apex court had ordered the PTI chairman to submit the site plan of his 300-kanal estate. 

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu notice of illegal construction in Bani Gala and deterioration of the environment due to unchecked waste disposal and encroachments. 

Comments

