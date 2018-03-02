Law enforcement agencies arrest five suspects from Hyderabad: sources

The arrested suspects, who were residing in a house near the Hatari bypass, had plans to execute a terrorist attack on March 2, 2018. Video: Geo News

HYDERABAD: Five members of a banned terrorist outfit were apprehended on Friday after law enforcement agencies conducted a raid in Hyderabad, sources informed Geo News.



The arrested suspects, who were residing in a house near the Hatari bypass, had plans to execute a terrorist attack today.

Three bombs containing 15 kilograms of explosive material were diffused by the bomb disposal squad, said sources. The bombs were prepared in a paint bucket using nuts, bolts, and ball bearings.

According to sources, the suspects are likely to be responsible for creating bombs found in Hyderabad and Jamshoro, in the past few months.

The arrested suspects were shifted to an unknown location for investigations.