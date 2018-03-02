Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Mar 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Law enforcement agencies arrest five suspects from Hyderabad: sources

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Mar 02, 2018

The arrested suspects, who were residing in a house near the Hatari bypass, had plans to execute a terrorist attack on March 2, 2018. Video: Geo News

HYDERABAD: Five members of a banned terrorist outfit were apprehended on Friday after law enforcement agencies conducted a raid in Hyderabad, sources informed Geo News.

The arrested suspects, who were residing in a house near the Hatari bypass, had plans to execute a terrorist attack today.

Three bombs containing 15 kilograms of explosive material were diffused by the bomb disposal squad, said sources. The bombs were prepared in a paint bucket using nuts, bolts, and ball bearings.

According to sources, the suspects are likely to be responsible for creating bombs found in Hyderabad and Jamshoro, in the past few months.

The arrested suspects were shifted to an unknown location for investigations. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Senate elections: Rules and etiquettes

Senate elections: Rules and etiquettes

 Updated an hour ago
Senate elections: Balochistan is the province to watch

Senate elections: Balochistan is the province to watch

 Updated 2 hours ago
Witnesses record statements in supplementary references against Nawaz

Witnesses record statements in supplementary references against Nawaz

Updated an hour ago
Sattar summons consultative meeting of MQM-P leaders

Sattar summons consultative meeting of MQM-P leaders

Updated 4 hours ago
Four arrested under Temporary Residence Act in Jamshoro

Four arrested under Temporary Residence Act in Jamshoro

Updated 8 hours ago
Interactive: The who’s who of the 2018 Senate race

Interactive: The who’s who of the 2018 Senate race

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
PML-N, ANP, JI form alliance in KP ahead of Senate elections: sources

PML-N, ANP, JI form alliance in KP ahead of Senate elections: sources

 Updated 11 hours ago
CSRC letter exposed PML-N's corruption in Multan metro bus project: Tareen

CSRC letter exposed PML-N's corruption in Multan metro bus project: Tareen

 Updated 14 hours ago
Peace in Karachi vital for security and stability in Pakistan: COAS

Peace in Karachi vital for security and stability in Pakistan: COAS

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM