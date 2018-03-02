Forced into recording video suggesting Intezar murder was premeditated, alleges witness

Photo: File

The prime witness in Intezar Ahmed's murder case, Madiha Kayani, on Thursday alleged her viral video on the killing was made under duress.

Refuting the earlier video, Kayani in a statement to a joint investigation team (JIT) probing the case claimed she was “forcibly taken to Intezar’s house at 3am to record the video.” “Intezar’s father’s lawyer then uploaded the video on social media,” she added.

In the video message, Kayani — who was accompanying Intezar at the time of his murder — claimed the deceased had told her that his car had been marked and was being followed. Intezar was killed after police's Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his vehicle on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad on the night of January 13.

“The first statement I gave is accurate and not the video as I was forced to say certain things,” Kayani further told the JIT.

Kayani claimed in the video that the 19-year-old's killing was premeditated and appealed to the Rangers for security.

Regarding the video, Intezar’s father had said that Kayani contacted him saying she wanted to record a video “stating the truth.’

Speaking on condition of anonymity a police official said, “Forcing a girl to record a statement and dragging her out of her house at 3am is a reprehensible act." The official added, “A JIT is probing the incident and to release videos is against the law.”

“If a video on the issue had been recorded, then it should have been handed over to the concerned authorities instead of being shared on social media,” the sources further said.

Another individual who was earlier being investigated in the case, Sohail Hamid, sent a two-hour long video statement to the JIT and denied having threatened Intezar. “I did not threaten anyone. Intezar used to call my daughter, Mahrukh, who was his class fellow numerous times and in December 2016 I asked him to not do so,” he said in the video recorded in the US.

On Thursday, in an interim charge-sheet submitted to the judicial magistrate, the police gave a clean chit to ACLC SSP Muqaddas Haider, whose guards allegedly shot dead Intezar, Kayani, as well as Mahrukh and Sohail.